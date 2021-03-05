ROTHSAY — The hosting Rothsay boys’ basketball team struggled in the second half of play as the Parkers Prairie Panthers claimed a 74-49 Little Eight Conference win Thursday.

The Tigers were led in scoring by Colby Larson with 21 points.

The Tigers will look to get back to .500 as they host Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley at 1:15 p.m. Saturday.

Load comments