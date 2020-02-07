Passing lanes
Rothsay’s Tanner Heier looks for an open teammate in Friday’s game.

 Zach Stich

ROTHSAY —The Rothsay boys’ basketball team played tough with Little Eight Conference foe Parkers Prairie, but it would be the Panthers that would claim a 76-54 victory Friday.

“Our boys at times played really well, but against a talented Parkers Prairie team we need to handle their pressure a little better and really battle on the defensive side of the ball,” Tigers head coach Taylor Fuhs said.

Rothsay was led by Tanner Heier with 18 points and six rebounds, while Ethan Curtis with 11 points and three steals. 

The Tigers will now travel to take on another LEC rival in Battle Lake at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

