ROTHSAY —The Rothsay boys’ basketball team played tough with Little Eight Conference foe Parkers Prairie, but it would be the Panthers that would claim a 76-54 victory Friday.
“Our boys at times played really well, but against a talented Parkers Prairie team we need to handle their pressure a little better and really battle on the defensive side of the ball,” Tigers head coach Taylor Fuhs said.
Rothsay was led by Tanner Heier with 18 points and six rebounds, while Ethan Curtis with 11 points and three steals.
The Tigers will now travel to take on another LEC rival in Battle Lake at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.