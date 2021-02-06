PARKERS PRAIRIE — The visiting Rothsay boys’ basketball saw host Parkers Prairie jump out to an early 16-0 lead and never relinquish it as the Panthers picked up a 84-72 Little Eight Conference win.

Parkers Prairie used a 16-0 run to open the game to go into the break with a 42-34 lead. The Tigers continued to battle back from the deficit, getting to within four points, but the Panthers held their ground to get the victory.

“The boys competed all night, and besides a 2-3 minute stretch early in the first half it was a back and forth game,” Tigers head coach Taylor Fuhs said.

The Tigers were led in scoring by Tanner Heier with 29 points, while teammate Colby Larson dropped in 18 tallies.

The Tigers will look to get back on track as they host LEC rival Battle Lake at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

 

