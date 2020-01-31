UNDERWOOD — The Underwood boys’ basketball team could not keep up with the visiting Parkers Prairie Panthers in the second half as the Rockets fell 60-41 Friday.

“Overall we had a great team effort tonight on both sides of the court.  Our first half we played really well and kept a very good Parkers Prairie team off balance.  In the second half, their pressure got to us too much and we forced too many turnovers and they pulled away at the end.”

Canaan Kugler led the Rockets with 14 points, while Braden Thorson chipped in a dozen.

The Rockets will hit the road Tuesday for a game against Hancock at 7:15 p.m.

