Park Rapids rallies for victory over Fergus

The Fergus Falls Otters baseball squad dropped a heartbreaker in extra innings at Park Rapids on May 18. On a night where Otters held the lead most of the game, costly errors in the late innings allowed Park Rapids too many opportunities and in the end the home team prevailed.
The game started strong when Colin Becker belted a three run home run in the top of the first and it looked like the offense of the Otters was firing on all cylinders, pushing eight runs across in the first three innings. After that it was a battle to see who would be the last team standing and as both teams exchanged big hits combined with costly errors, it was the home team who held the advantage in the end when an eighth inning, two out rally sent the Otters home with a sour taste in their mouths.
Holding a 13-11 lead, Otter pitcher Carston Fronning got two outs on two pitches, but a walk, an error, then a deep two run triple to the gap tied the game and put the winning run on third base. The winning run came across when a fly ball to right field was dropped, scoring the winning run and Park Rapids earned the walk off win.
The Otters pounded out 16 hits, but eight walks given up and six errors proved to be the difference in the game.
“We just didn’t allow ourselves to finish. We kept putting ourselves in a good position to win the game and we couldn’t get the big outs when we needed to,” stated Otters coach Shane Thielke. “That can happen from time to time, but we left too many plays on the field and at the varsity level you can’t make that many mistakes and expect to win. We continue to get better at the plate and I like where our offense is going. You feel like if you score 13 runs, it should be good enough to win, but we let an important section game get away.”
Logan Larson went 3-5 with a run scored. Kellen Stenstrom drove in two and scored twice. Becker had four RBIs and both Bo Bring and Griffin Babolian produced two RBIs.
Four different Otters saw time on the mound. Only five of the 14 runs were earned.
Fergus will host Alexandria in a doubleheader, on May 19.
