Officiating is not for everyone, but for John Klinnert, it’s been a calling for 45 years, as he has officiated both high school and collegiate sports in the time span. The New York Mills native excelled in five sports over his high school career, eventually running cross country collegiately at Minnesota State University Moorhead.
“My dad took me to a baseball game when I was eight years old and that is how I got hooked into sports,” stated Klinnert.
“When I was in college, I was the head official for intramural basketball. That is a lot tougher to ref than a section championship game, because you have to walk across campus the next day with the fraternity that lost, have to watch over your shoulder,” Klinnert says with a chuckle.
After college, Klinnert became an athletic director at the age of 21. He spent time in that role for 10 years as well as coaching high school teams for eight years.
“The school that I was at didn’t have football, so I started officiating football and then football transitioned into basketball,” said Klinnert.
It has been a passion of Klinnert’s for many years, he treats every game like it’s his last game and still gets excited to officiate each contest.
“I tell the young officials that tonight’s the biggest game for these two teams in the state,” mentions Klinnert.
Klinnert also uses his time as officiating to get in the work out and he says he gets paid to exercise.
“You can’t officiate for the money, it has to be for the love of the game,” mentioned Klinnert. “You can’t be doing it for house payments, it’s gotta be some fun money.”
He has also been running JK Sports in Fergus Falls for over 30 years. A sports clothing and accessory store, which is a family run business. In the last 45 years, Klinnert has had to learn how to balance family life with many nights away.
“Sometimes the family got the short end of the stick,” said Klinnert. “Especially when you officiate at a long distance, there are times where you leave in the dark and arrive home in the dark, not seeing home in daylight for over a week.”
Throughout his time, Klinnert has passed down his knowledge to new officials, including working with six new ones this last year.
“I hope to continue for another five years, as I’ve been blessed with good health,” stated Klinnert. “But if I don’t hit that mark, that is okay too.”
