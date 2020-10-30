The Fergus Falls football team recognized its seniors Friday as the Otters hosted the Pequot Lakes Patriots.The Patriots’ Bode Magnuson would lead the visitor to a 18-7 victory over the Otters.
In the first quarter, the Otters would take the opening drive down the field 51 yards capping it off with a 2-yard touchdown run by Kaden Hartwell. Matthew Niblock would kick the point after to give Fergus Falls a 7-0 lead. After intercepting the Otters on the next drive, the Patriots would turn that around for a 5-yard score as Magnuson hit Hunter Nybakken for a score. Pequot Lakes missed the point after and the Otters clung to a 7-6 lead going into the break.
In the second half, Pequot Lakes took over as Magnuson hit Ryan Monahan for a 31-yard touchdown, but the Patriots did not convert a two-point conversion leaving the score 12-7.
Fergus Falls would have an opportunity in the fourth quarter to regain the lead but a big stop by the Patriots defense on fourth and one gave Pequot Lakes the ball. Magnuson put the game out of reach late as he hit Monahan for an 18-yard touchdown pass.
“We scouted (Magnuson) we saw (Pequot Lakes) start with three different game plans,” Otters head coach Steve Olson said. “He is good. He extends plays and it is hard to guard receivers for a long time.”
Andrew Johnson went 8-for-14 for 121 yards through the air for the Otters. Receivers Luke Newman and Abel Aho each had four catches with Newman gaining 67 yards and Aho with 54.
Cole Zierden led the rushing attack for the Otters with 13 carries for 27 yards, while teammate Aho had four carries for 21 yards.
Defensively, the Otters created three turnovers. Sam Sorum and Zierden each recorded an interception and Austin Rinke had a fumble recovery.
Magnuson would lead the Patriots on the ground and in the air as he carried the ball 18 times for 114 yards and went 16-for-26 237 yards and three touchdowns passing.
The Patriot defense held the Otters to 78 rushing yards and 199 total yards.
Coach Olson also wanted to thank his seniors for their commitment to the team.
“They show up ready to go, to compete, win or lose. There is no negativity. I am very appreciative of that, as well as the years they have dedicated to the team.”
The Otters will look to get back on track as they host Park Rapids Area at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6.
