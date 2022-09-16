Wrapping up

Otters Eli Draeger (25) and Brayden Nelson (10) bring down Patriots Clay Wolf, in the Pequot Lakes victory over Fergus Falls.

 Carl Hauser | Daily Journal

For the second week in-a-row, the Fergus Falls Otters football team welcomed in an opponent to Otter Stadium. The Pequot Lakes Patriots were in town on Friday and came away with a 34-7 victory. It took multiple possessions for the Otters before they could pick up a first down and played from behind most of the night.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?