For the second week in-a-row, the Fergus Falls Otters football team welcomed in an opponent to Otter Stadium. The Pequot Lakes Patriots were in town on Friday and came away with a 34-7 victory. It took multiple possessions for the Otters before they could pick up a first down and played from behind most of the night.
The Otters got the opening kickoff but went three-and-out and a short punt gave the Patriots excellent field position.
Pequot Lakes, starting at their own 41, methodically moved down the field and scored on a fourth and goal from inside the five yard line. Quarterback Grant Loge found Bryar Nordby for the score. The point-after was no good and it was 6-0, Patriots, with seven minutes left in the first quarter.
The ensuing Fergus possession again resulted in a three-and-out, forcing the Otters to punt the ball back to the Patriots.
A fumble gave the Otters the ball on their own side, but on their first play from scrimmage, Brayden Nelson threw an interception.
Pequot took advantage of good field position and duplicated their success, scoring on a 20-yard pass play from Loge to Darby Boelter. Add the two-point conversion, making it 14-0 in favor of the visitors late in the first quarter.
The Otters were able to pick up a first down and moved the ball to near midfield but the drive stalled. Pequot would once again pick up a touchdown on the next possession, getting a long touchdown pass. Loge found Riley Larson for 41 yards making it 21-0 with the extra point.
Then, Eli Draeger got a solid return to set up Fergus near midfield and a few players later, Griffin Babolian got loose for a 44-yard touchdown run. The extra point was good by Jaydon Manteufel and the Otters made it a two-score game.
Both sides would have trouble moving the ball for the rest of the first half. With under a minute left, Darius Lockett came up with an interception near midfield, giving Fergus a chance to score late in the half.
A long heave inside the red zone was off the hands of Levi King and the following play, Babolian picked up nine yards but the Otters elected to run the clock out, making it 21-7 at halftime.
At the break, Pequot Lakes had 258 total yards of offense and nine first downs while Fergus had 98 total yards and two first downs.
Opening up the second half, the Patriots were able to pick up a first down, but that was all and had to punt the ball away. After picking up a first down, the Otter offense fumbled the ball away and Pequot Lakes got the ball near midfield with around seven minutes left in the third.
Pequot Lakes would take advantage, moving down the field and scoring on a screenplay, as Loge found John Elsenpeter for an 8-yard score. The PAT was good and it was 28-7, with under six minutes left in the opening quarter of the second half.
On the next possession, the Otters were forced into a punting situation, but a low snap resulted in a loss on fourth down and Fergus turned the ball over on their own 30-yard line.
After converting a fourth down play, the Patriots cashed in on a one yard-touchdown plunge by Elsenpeter. The point after was missed, but Pequot Lakes extended their lead to 34-7 later in the third.
Fergus was forced to punt once again and Pequot moved the ball over the 50-yard line but eventually punted the ball away halfway through the fourth.
Levi King moved to the quarterback position and marched the Otters towards the red zone, but ultimately turned the ball over on downs. Pequot Lakes would run out the clock and pick up the victory.
“We knew what they presented offensively and they started off the game doing exactly what we’ve seen on film, they executed,” said Otters coach Steve Olson. “We just couldn’t get anything going offensively, outside of the touchdown run. You’re a product of how you practice and we need to take advantage of that going forward.”
Pequot Lakes finished with 422 yards on offense, 182 on the ground and 240 through the air. Nordby led the Patriots with 10 carries and 73 yards on the ground. Loge finished 13-25 for 240 yards with four touchdowns and one interception.
The Otters had just 176 yards. Babolian had 12 carries for 75 yards. Nelson was 9-18 for 29 yards.
Pequot had 18 first downs compared to just four for Fergus.
Now at 1-2, the Otters will travel to Thief River Falls, on Sept. 23.