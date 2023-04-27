Pausch spins gem as Bulldogs pick up victory

The Ottertail Central Bulldogs baseball team got a fantastic pitching performance from Gavin Pausch, on Apr. 26, as they posted a 9-1 win over Lake Park-Audubon.
Pausch pitched a no-hitter, allowing an unearned run, with two walks and seven strikeouts.
Kale Misegades had a sacrifice fly and Owen Harig picked up an RBI as the Bulldogs scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the second inning.
They would pick up two more runs in the fourth and then blow the game open with five runs in the sixth inning.
Pausch earned his way into the record book with his no-hit bid as only the third ever no-hitter by an OTC ball player. He joins Bo Durbin (1995 vs Parkers Prairie) and Jeff Hamann (2010 vs Menahga).
Coach Ryan Hendrickson says, "This is a huge milestone for Pausch and his teammates. No-hitters do not come easy. He has worked really hard on his craft and his teammates made some really nice plays behind him. It was really fun watching Pausch work and watching his teammates get to celebrate with him!"
As if the pitching performance wasn’t enough, Pausch was also 3/3 at the plate. Hunter Haugen and Noah Link each scored twice and Misegades finished with two RBIs.
Now at 4-0, the Bulldogs will be at Parkers Prairie, on Apr. 27, then hosting Pelican Rapids, on May 1.
