Jay Johnson knows the challenges faced by assistant coaches at community colleges: athletics budgets are tight and assistant coaches often need to find second jobs to support themselves during their coaching stints.
A former M State math instructor and assistant Spartan football coach, Johnson wanted a way to give back to the sport that inspired his career and to honor his parents for their support during his playing days. The result was the Kathryn and Charles Johnson Coaching Honorarium Fund.
Jay’s journey into coaching began in 1985. After playing for the University of Minnesota Morris (UMM) Cougars, Jay was asked to join head coach Jim Lind’s staff. “I was paid $500 that first year,” Jay recalled. The Cougars finished third in their conference and posted an overall record of 3-7.
Still undecided on his next move, Jay returned home to Champlain after the season.
The following summer, Jay took a trip to Valley Fair. “I was standing near the water by the corkscrew and I decided to toss in a quarter. I was indecisive about what I wanted to do next or if I should go back to school to get my secondary education degree.” Whether it was the actual luck of the coin toss or coincidence, Jay would get a phone call that night that would change his life.
“I came home and my mom told me that Lloyd (Danzeisen) had called about a potential job offer,” Jay said. Danzeisen, a UMM graduate and head Spartan football coach, was searching for an assistant coach with a math degree and reached out to Lind for any prospects. Jay returned Danzeisen’s call and his M State journey began.
In the fall of 1986, Jay joined the Spartans as the quarterbacks and receivers coach and began teaching math courses. In one fell swoop, he landed a job as a college instructor and was able to continue coaching the sport he loved.
After three years of coaching with the Spartans, Jay joined Lind, his former head coach, at University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he became a graduate assistant and coached running backs and receivers for two years while earning a master’s degree. He was lucky enough to return to Fergus Falls the following fall as he was hired back as a math instructor and again coached with Danzeisen.
The highlight of Jay’s collegiate coaching career came in 2001 when the Spartans won the Minnesota College Athletic Conference state championship. He wrapped up his football career following the 2003 season after more than a decade spent coaching numerous positions and switching from offense to defense.
Although he’d no longer be roaming the sidelines on Saturdays, he still wanted to support the sport and college that gave him his career. Remembering the $500 stipend he received in his first year of coaching, Jay decided that he would donate the same amount to help pay the Spartan assistant football coaches.
And Jay would honor his parents, Kathryn and Charles, for the support they gave him along the way.
“They always supported me in my football career from little tykes through college ball. They even came to many games throughout my coaching career,” Jay said. “They traveled great distances to watch my brother and I play football. My parents raised eight kids while working blue collar jobs, sometimes more than one at a time. They told us that if we went to school, they would help pay expenses. That inspired me to help others who love football.”
“They might have missed two games in the eight years my brother and I went to school there,” he said, traveling around the Midwest and as far as Ithaca, N.Y.
The UMM football team even recognized them for their dedication, awarding the couple a plaque for their support of their sons and the team. Jay’s father died in 1990 and his mother passed away in 1999.
“I just wanted it to be about my parents,” Jay said, reflecting on what their support meant to him. “I wanted to give back. I loved coaching football, and I felt that I have got to help someone like myself.”
Since its inception in 2004, the Kathryn and Charles Johnson Coaching Honorarium Fund has provided stipends for close to 20 volunteer coaches for the M State football team.
If you would like to support this or another idea, please reach out to Lori Larson at Fergus Area College Foundation at 218-736-1514 or lori.larson@minnesota.edu.