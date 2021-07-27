Summer fun

The seventh annual Pebble Lake Youth Triathlon took place Friday at Pebble Lake Beach after a year layoff due to the pandemic.  

 Mathew Holding Eagle

The Pebble Lake Youth Triathlon hosted its seventh annual event Friday at Pebble Lake Beach after last year’s layoff due to COVID mandates. While attendance wasn’t as large as in year’s past with 44 total registered the event still had a strong field of competitors.

The course, which was divided into two — one for ages 7-12 and a longer offering for ages 13-15 — saw competitors challenge themselves swimming, biking and jogging on a sweltering, yet beautiful day. 

Taking the top three spots in the male 9 and under division was Oliver Fix (not reported, 24:46), Nathan Gess (Moorhead, 28:34) and Eli Hatlestad (Fergus Falls, 31:01).

Leading the girls’ 9 and under division was Gretchen Rasmussen (Shakopee, 26:39), Hadley Olsen (Fergus Falls, 31:47) and Morgan Atchison (Moorhead, 33:05).

In the male 10-12 group taking the top honors were Dylan Riepe (not reported, 22:04), Levi Deyounge (not reported, 23:28) and Max Glynn (Fargo, 23:40).

For the girls’ 10-12 group Cassie Wellman (Erhard, 22:11), Kaitlyn Rasmussen (Shakopee, 24:03) and Alexis Thoma (Fergus Falls, 24:17) finished in the top-three spots.

In the final 13-15 age category for males Jaden Miller (Fergus Falls, 28:10), Lukas Hunziker (Fergus Falls, 31:05) and Elijah Carlson-Lee (Minneapolis, 34:38) finished first through third. The girls didn’t have any competitors in the 13-15 age group who competed. 

