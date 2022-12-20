Pelican girls get the best of Hillcrest

In a non-conference clash, on Dec. 19, the Pelican Rapids Vikings girls basketball team got by the Hillcrest Comets by a score of 55-52.
The game had eight ties and eight lead changes. Pelican led by seven points with under a minute to go before Elsa Retzlaff hit a pair of three pointers to pull the Comets within one. After a pair of made free throws by the Vikings, Hillcrest had a half court look that did not connect.
“The girls played really hard tonight, but give credit to Pelican Rapids, they executed down the stretch and hit their free throws,” stated Comets coach Hannah Clark. “Retzlaff played a really good game, providing a big spark for us off the bench and leading us on the offensive end.”
Retzlaff finished with 19 points and seven rebounds, to lead Hillcrest. Ruby Peterson joined her in double digits with 11 points. Ella Knutson provided eight points and eight rebounds, while Madi Foss had a team high 11 rebounds.
Morgan Korf finished with a game high 29 points, for Pelican. Ellie Welch was also in double figures with 15 and Hazel Haugrud pulled in 12 rebounds.
The Vikings made all 12 of their free attempts in the contest and held a slight edge on the boards, 41-37.
Hillcrest, 3-2, will host Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdahl, on Dec. 20.
Pelican (5-0) is on the road on Dec. 22, at Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton.
