The Pelican Rapids boys’ soccer team continues to roll as they defeated the Alexandria Cardinals in overtime 2-1 in the Section 8A playoffs Thursday.
The Cardinals would strike first as Jack Carlson headed a pass from Sebastian Rosiles for a goal. With 30 seconds left in the half, the Vikings tied the game on a Mohamed Ahmed goal.
The second half was rough as each team received three yellow cards, but no goals were scored forcing overtime.
In the extra session, another yellow card forced a red card for Alexandria, putting them down a player for the rest of the match. As the Vikings peppered the net, Jaime Zavala Franco booted a loose ball for the game-winning goal for Pelican Rapids.
The Vikings will host the Bemidji Lumberjacks Tuesday.
