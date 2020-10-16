The Pelican Rapids boys’ soccer team continues to roll as they defeated the Alexandria Cardinals in overtime 2-1 in the Section 8A playoffs  Thursday.

The Cardinals would strike first as Jack Carlson headed a pass from Sebastian Rosiles for a goal. With 30 seconds left in the half, the Vikings tied the game on a Mohamed Ahmed goal. 

The second half was rough as each team received three yellow cards, but no goals were scored forcing overtime.

In the extra session, another yellow card forced a red card for Alexandria, putting them down a player for the rest of the match. As the Vikings peppered the net, Jaime Zavala Franco booted a loose ball for  the game-winning goal for Pelican Rapids.

The Vikings will host the Bemidji Lumberjacks Tuesday.

