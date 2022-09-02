The Pelican Rapids Vikings football team used timely turnovers and big plays into a 52-12 victory over the Underwood Rockets, on Sept 1, at Chauncey Martin Field in Pelican.
Quarterback Timmy Guler scored the first touchdown of the game, a 2-yard scamper three minutes into the contest. The two point conversion was good. Just past halfway through the first, Pelican made it 16-0 on an 11-yard touchdown run by Carter Johnson, plus the two point conversion. Later in the quarter, after a strip sack fumble recovery, the Vikings made it 24-0, as Guler found Peyton Blakeway for a 22-yard connection.
Pelican would make it a 38-0 halftime lead, putting up two touchdowns in the second. The second one being a 73-yard pitch and catch from Guler to Blakeway.
Those two would connect again for a touchdown in the third and a fumble recovery for a touchdown by Hunter Williams rounded out the scoring for the Vikings.
Underwood got the offense moving in the second half. Drew Evavold scored a 14-yard run and then Colin Lukken slipped in from one-yard out.
The Vikings were led by Guler who was 8-13 passing for 146 yards and three scores. Blakeway caught five passes for 116 yards, including all three touchdowns to lead the Viking receivers. Their top rusher was Johnson with 53 yards on 7 attempts.
Lukken ran for 49 yards on six carries, to lead Underwood. Brock Hastling finished with 43 yards on eight carries and Conner Nelson was 2-5 for 53 yards. Defensively, Owen Harig had four tackles, as did Hunter Haugen, who also had a sack and two tackles for loss.
Pelican Rapids will host Frazee, on Sept. 9, while Underwood will have their home opener, against Roseau.
