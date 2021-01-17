PELICAN RAPIDS — In a battle between two state-qualifying teams, the Pelican Rapids girls’ basketball team held off a late charge by the Henning Hornets to claim a 59-51 victory Saturday.
The Vikings got their shots to drop early as they took a 30-19 lead into the break. The Hornets would come out focused in the second half as they scored 33 points, but the Vikings answered the call to get the win.
Leading Pelican Rapids in scoring was Anna Stephenson with 22 points, while teammates Greta Tollefson (15) and Morgan Korf (12) were also in double-digits.
Ellie Dague led Henning in scoring with 19 points, while teammates Kylie Frederick and Morgan Weber had 12 and 10 points, respectively.
The Vikings will travel to take on Lake Park-Audubon at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, while the Hornets will travel to take on Verndale at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
