The Pelican Rapids and Henning girls’ basketball teams will be taking the court in the annual state girls’ basketball tournament beginning Wednesday.

The Section 8AA champion Pelican Rapids girls will take on Section 2AA champion Waseca at 8 p.m. today at Williams Arena in Minneapolis. The Viking received the fourth seed, while Waseca is No. 5.

In Class A, the Section 6A champion Henning girls will take on Fillmore Central, winner of Section 1A, at 5 p.m. Thursday at Maturi Pavilion also in Minneapolis. The Hornets received the third seed in the tournament.

The tournament concludes Saturday at Williams Arena with all four classes’ championships.

Newsletters

Enter your email address and select the newsletters you would like to receive.

Load comments