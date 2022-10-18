On a night in which Pelican Rapids celebrated the 25th anniversary of their 1997 State Championship football team, the current Vikings plundered the Roseau Rams 50-6.
“It was a special night for us and I was proud of our guys for playing their hearts out for them,” commented Pelican coach Eli Beachy.
Timmy Guler scored a pair of touchdowns in the first quarter. First it was a 23 yard run, then a 41 yard pass to Jack Kapenga. Pelican converted point two point conversions and led 16-0.
Carter Johnson would add another touchdown in the first, a run from four yards out. Add the conversion and it was 24-0 at the end of one.
Three more touchdowns were scored in the second, for the Vikings.
Guler connected with Treyvon Benson for a 16 yard touchdown, Hunter Williams scampered in from six yards and Guler capped off the first half with a 94 yard touchdown run. It was 44-0 at the break.
Johnson scored his second of the night, on a nine yard run in the third and Roseau got their lone touchdown on a fumble recovery in the end zone in the fourth.
“We are excited for the opportunity this coming week presents as we look forward to traveling to Breckenridge,” stated Beachy. “They are a very solid football team and have been playing well. It should be a very competitive game and we are thrilled for the opportunity to stay undefeated in the district, which is something we were not able to do last season.”
Pelican is now 6-1 on the season and have won four straight.
