On a night in which Pelican Rapids celebrated the 25th anniversary of their 1997 State Championship football team, the current Vikings plundered the Roseau Rams 50-6.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?