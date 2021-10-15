PELICAN RAPIDS — The Pelican Rapids volleyball team hosted their Senior Night and final home game of the season Thursday against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (DGF) but despite some highlight moments the Vikings fell to the Rebels in four sets (17-25, 25-14, 9-25, 18-25).
Set 1 was up and down for the Vikings as they struggled to receive short serves and couldn’t adjust to defensive and blocking errors.
In Set 2 the Vikings started out in sync, tightening up their play and making better passes. Pelican Rapids was able to control their offense, defeating the Rebels convincingly in the second set.
The third set saw all the gains from Set 2 unravel, however, as the Vikings came out flat. The Rebels took control leaving the Vikings unable to build momentum off the previous set and once again Pelican Rapids fell to DGF.
The fourth set saw Pelican Rapids continue to struggle with serve receives but their defense was able to pick up to close the gap on the Rebels. In the end it would be too little too late as the Vikings were bottlenecked by their lack of offense which ultimately brought an end to the matchup.
“Overall the Vikings made some big improvements tonight against a strong Rebels team which was a nice way to honor our seniors,Tori Stephenson and Sophia Paulson and their parents for all their dedication and hard work they have put in over the years for their teammates and the volleyball program,” said Vikings head coach Heidi Isaman. “Thank you Sophia and Tori for everything you bring to this team everyday!”
The Vikings’ next competition will be on the road against Staples-Motley Monday at 7:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.