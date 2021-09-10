PELICAN RAPIDS — Pelican Rapids volleyball hosted Barnesville for their first conference matchup of the season Thursday falling to the Trojans in three straight 25-15, 25-19 and 25-7. Vikings head coach Heidi Isaman said Pelican Rapids knew they would have to be quick and strong at the net if they were going to be able to handle the Trojans’ fast-paced offense but Pelican Rapids had a hard time staying in their system and Barnesville was able to take advantage of it.
Once again the Vikings were strong from the serving line which managed to throw off the Trojans’ offense several times but Barnesville was able to adjust and ride out the attack. Pelican Rapids’ Sophia Paulson and Morgan Korf did a good job of setting the offense while Tori Stephenson and Kelsey Isaman were effective from the outside but the Vikings struggled with serve receives because of the Trojans’ deep spot serving.
“We had some key players off the bench do a great job stepping into major roles tonight,” said Vikings head coach Heidi Isaman. “Theo Olson, Marie Backstrom, Grace Backstrom and Taia Marich all came in with confidence and did exactly what we need them to do. Set 2 the girls were finally putting some great volleyball together but just still could not quite fill the gap.”
Stat leaders for Pelican Rapids were Stephenson (4 kills, 6 digs), Kelsey Isaman (2 kills, 8 digs, 1 block), Hazel Haugrud (1 ace, 12 digs) and Morgan Korf (6 assists, 4 digs).
The Vikings now host their annual home tournament in Pelican Rapids Saturday at 9 a.m.
