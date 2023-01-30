 Skip to main content
Pemberton 12U B Girls finish January with solid performance

The Fergus Falls Otters 12U B girls hockey team took to the ice on Jan. 27 at home to face off against Detroit Lakes. Kynzie Zender scored unassisted just four minutes after the puck dropped. Brinly Shol followed that up with a quick second goal, assisted by Seylah Arneson. Otters led 2-0 midway through period number one when Arneson snuck one past the goalie. Arneson was assisted by Breeynn Hill. Zender finished the first period just like she started it, with an unassisted goal giving the Otters a 4-0 lead after fifteen minutes. Period number two was much the same for the Otters. Sixteen seconds into the second period, Shol scored for the second time of the night. Ella Lee got in on the action as she scored the sixth goal for the Otters, unassisted. Completing the hat trick, Shol, found the back of the net for the third time and the Otters now led 7-0. With three goals already in the second period, the girls doubled that number before the period was over. Hill scored back-to-back goals with assists from Arneson and Lee. Claire Duffy finished the second-period scoring with an assist from Shol. Leading 10-0 entering the final period of play, the Otters put up another three spot. Peyton Wolden scored less than a minute into period number three and was assisted by Lee. Zender scored back-to-back goals, her third and fourth of the game, with one unassisted and the other assisted by Hill to top off the scoring for the Otters. The girls won their game by a final score of 13-1 over Detroit Lakes.



An error occurred