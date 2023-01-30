Pemberton 12U B Girls finish January with solid performance

The Fergus Falls Otters 12U B girls hockey team took to the ice on Jan. 27 at home to face off against Detroit Lakes. Kynzie Zender scored unassisted just four minutes after the puck dropped. Brinly Shol followed that up with a quick second goal, assisted by Seylah Arneson. Otters led 2-0 midway through period number one when Arneson snuck one past the goalie. Arneson was assisted by Breeynn Hill. Zender finished the first period just like she started it, with an unassisted goal giving the Otters a 4-0 lead after fifteen minutes. Period number two was much the same for the Otters. Sixteen seconds into the second period, Shol scored for the second time of the night. Ella Lee got in on the action as she scored the sixth goal for the Otters, unassisted. Completing the hat trick, Shol, found the back of the net for the third time and the Otters now led 7-0. With three goals already in the second period, the girls doubled that number before the period was over. Hill scored back-to-back goals with assists from Arneson and Lee. Claire Duffy finished the second-period scoring with an assist from Shol. Leading 10-0 entering the final period of play, the Otters put up another three spot. Peyton Wolden scored less than a minute into period number three and was assisted by Lee. Zender scored back-to-back goals, her third and fourth of the game, with one unassisted and the other assisted by Hill to top off the scoring for the Otters. The girls won their game by a final score of 13-1 over Detroit Lakes.
On Jan. 28, Grand Forks traveled to Fergus Falls to try and give the Otters their first loss at home on the season. The Otter girls are 12-0 at home this season and even though the first period ended in a 0-0 tie, the Otters were determined to keep that unbeaten streak alive. The Otters came out aggressively after the first intermission as Shol scored back-to-back goals to give the Otters a 2-0 lead. She was assisted by Lee and Arneson. Brinley Harris piggybacked off of Shol’s two goals by scoring two of her own. Her first goal was assisted by Arneson and Shol, and her second goal she was assisted by Shol and Zender. The Otters took a 4-0 lead into the third period and continued adding insurance goals. Hill put the Otters up 5-0 as she was helped out on the goal by Arneson. Wolden scored the second goal of the period at the eleven minute mark. Duffy and Harris had some beautiful passing as Shol added her third goal of the night. With the Otters leading 7-0 halfway through the final period, the girls ended up scoring three more times before finishing the game with a 10-0 victory. The last three goals were all unassisted goals by; Zender, Shol and Arneson.
The Otters traveled to Little Falls for their final game of the weekend. Both teams were very busy this past Friday, Saturday and Sunday as this was the Otters third game of the weekend and it was Little Falls/Brainerd’s fourth. The lone goal of the first period came off the stick of Zender as she scored unassisted and gave the Otters a 1-0 lead after one period. During the second period of play, both teams had chances but ended the period unable to push across a goal. Taking a 1-0 lead into the final fifteen minutes of play, Little Falls/Brainerd came out ready to play. They rallied from behind and scored two consecutive goals and now led the Otters 2-1 with twelve minutes left on the game clock. However, the Otters answered back as Shol tied it a 2-2 with the assist from Arneson. Two-third of the way through period number three, Shol broke the tie and gave the Otters a 3-2 lead. Shol was assisted by Duffy and Arneson. That assist for Arneson was her seventh of the weekend. The Otters doubled their lead with under two minutes left to play as Harris scored, with the assist from Shol. The Otters won 4-2 and finished the weekend 3-0. They are coached by Josh Shol and Justin Arneson.
The Otters travel to Detroit Lakes Feb. 3-5 for a 12U B tournament.
