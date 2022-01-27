The Fergus Falls Otters Pemberton 12UA hockey team played three close matches the weekend of Jan. 22-23, with all three extending to overtime. On Jan. 22, the Otters traveled to Moorhead, facing the Spuds in a District 15 match. Moorhead cleared the zero first, but Maddie Brimhall evened the scales one minute later. Late in the first period, Brimhall provided the assist for a goal by Ella Dirkman, putting the Otters in front at the period break.
In the second, Moorhead again fired first, but Lydia Johnson made it 3-2, assisted by Brimhall and Claire Duffy. In the final minute of the period, the Spuds again tied it up.
In the third, the matchup remained deadlocked with two goals on either side. Scoring the final two Otter goals were Maggie Greenagel, who was assisted by Brimhall and then Brimhall, with assists to Greenagel and Averie Tonneson, to end the third period in a tie.
With just five minutes in overtime to earn the win, neither team could close the deal and the match ended with a tie.
Jan. 23, the Otters hosted a makeup district game against the Cardinals of Alexandria. The home team looked to be in a bit of trouble early, with three Cardinal goals in the first period. But, at the two minute mark, the Otters fought their way back, scoring three goals in less than one minute. First, Tonneson made good on an opportunity from Greenagel. Next, Brimhall scored on the power play from Tonneson and Greenagel. Then, a second power play goal was scored by Aubree Nelson, with Kynzie Zender assisting.
Alexandria scored once in the second period, but the Otters tied it back up with another Brimhall from Tonneson goal, ending regulation in a tie.
A Cards penalty in overtime set the stage for the game-winning goal from Greenagel, assisted by Brimhall and Johnson.
After a few hours off, the Pemberton girls returned to the community arena, for a non-district rematch against Moorhead. Johnson was first to hit the scoresheet with an unassisted biscuit just past minute three. The close match earlier in the day looked to be a factor early, as the Otters fell behind 3-1. But, Tonneson earned one more to close the period, with an assist to Johnson.
In the second, Tonneson provided the assist to Evelyn Wedll, earning the tie-up. Then, the Spuds earned two quick ones.
Returning in the third period, Wedll again tickled the twine, this time assisted by Dirkman. After one more Moorhead goal, Tonneson brought the Otters back within one, assisted by Nelson. With just over one minute remaining to play, Brimhall earned an unassisted zinger to bring the third overtime in as many games.
Just over three minutes into the extra time, it was the visitors who earned the victory.
Next up, the Otters travel to Little Falls on Jan. 29, for their final district matchup of the season, followed by a rematch against the Fargo Freeze 12UA on Jan. 30.