Pemberton Law 12UA hockey adds two more wins, remain undefeated

BREAKAWAY: Pemberton Law 12UA hockey player Lydia Johnson skates past Brainerd-Little Falls for a breakaway chance, as a group of Otter girls’ high school hockey players look on Nov. 21 in Fergus Falls.
The Fergus Falls 12UA hockey team hosted two District 15 matches on Nov. 19 and 21, against Moorhead and Brainerd-Little Falls, earning wins in both matchups.
Facing the Spuds on Friday, the Otters took an early lead with a score from Maddie Brimhall, assisted by Anna Rosa Sem. Moorhead answered back two minutes later, but Sem placed the home team back in front with an assist from Maggie Greenagel. Brimhall ended the period with a solo shot past the goalie for a little breathing room to end the first. In the second, Brimhall wasted no time, scoring in minute one for the hat trick, with Averie Tonnesson earning the apple. After some lively back and forth, Greenagel added another point with an unassisted goal. The Spuds earned one back before the end of the second, and another in the final minutes of the third, but the Otter girls held on to win it 5-3. Hometown goalie Mia Olson earned her keep and then some, stopping 27 of 30 shots on net.
After a Saturday break, the Pemberton squad returned to the Community Arena to take on another D15 team, Brainerd-Little Falls. Despite outshooting the opponents 2 to 1, it was the visitors who cleared the zero first, for the only goal of the period. Wasting no time in the second, Lydia Johnson ended the drought with an unassisted tally. Both teams struggled to break the tie, but it was Brimhall for the Otters, at the eight-minute mark of the third to put the Otters in front. With only a one-goal differential, Brainerd saw an opportunity to pull their goalie and tie things up. But, the stingy Otter defense held the opponents to just two shots on goal in the entirety of the third period. In the final three seconds, Brimhall sent a laser shot down the ice for the empty-netter, and a final score of 3-1 Otters.
Next, the 4-0 Pemberton 12UAs take the show on the road, participating in the Grand Forks 12UA Tournament Thanksgiving weekend. Eight talented teams will be in attendance, with the Otters scheduled to take on Grand Forks, Bismarck, and the Fargo Freeze.
