The Pemberton Law Otters 12UA hockey team played four games against three teams this past weekend, earning wins in all four match-ups.
On the morning of Feb. 5, the Otters traveled to West Fargo for a rematch against the Stampede. The home team jumped to an early lead, but the Otters answered back before the end of the first period. Evelyn Wedll scored on a rebound opportunity from Maggie Greenagel.
In the second, Averie Tonneson provided the setup for the go-ahead goal by Brinly Shol.
After nearly the full third period of play, Maddie Brimhall earned an insurance goal for the Otters at the 13-minute mark. The Stampede fired back one last time shortly thereafter, but Lydia Johnson made the final tally 4-2 in favor of the visitors. Goalie Mia Olson stopped 22 of 24 shots on goal.
Next, the 12UA’s traveled to take on East Grand Forks. It was clear early that the girls weren’t out of ammo just yet, winning 8-0, with a total of 37 shots on goal. Scoring goals were Anna Rosa Sem with two and one apiece from Payton Wolden, Kynzie Zender, Aubree Nelson, Greenagel, Brimhall and Tonneson. Olson tallied her fifth shutout win of the season.
Returning to home ice on Feb. 6, the Pemberton Law team readied for a double-header against Thief River Falls. In game one, the Otters placed 39 shots on goal, on their way to a 6-0 win. Goal leaders were Greenagel and Tonneson with two each, Brimhall and Shol each with one. Brimhall also had three assists, while Tonneson and Shol had one each. Olson made it her sixth shutout of the season.
After a break for lunch, the teams returned to the community arena for part two of the double-header. The Otters put 53 shots on goal and came away with a 7-2 victory. Brimhall scored four times in the game, Greenagel had two and Tonneson one.
The Pemberton 12UA Otters look to improve further on their 23-7-2 season record, returning to action this weekend against the Fargo Freeze, East Grand Forks and St. Cloud.
