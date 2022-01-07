The Otter Girls’ 12UA hockey team got back to business after the holidays, hosting the Fargo Freeze 14UB on Jan. 2.
Maddie Brimhall put the Otters in front before a minute had ticked away on the clock. One minute later, she did it again, this time assisted by Averie Tonneson and Kynzie Zender. After two quick goals, the third took a bit longer — Anna Rosa Sem scored off a feed from Brinly Shol with just over a minute to go in the first period, for a 3-0 Otter lead.
Returning for period two, the Otters had to work a little harder for glory. Finally, with three minutes remaining, Tonneson put up goal number four, with Brimhall providing the assist. This would be the only scoreboard activity of the second period.
In the third and final period, the maroon and gold again struck quickly, with Sem scoring from Shol and Ella Dirkman in the first minute. Then, making it a six pack for the Otters, Evelyn Wedll scored on a juicy rebound from Maggie Greenagel.
A third period penalty looked to threaten the shutout opportunity, but goalie Mia Olson made a sprawling save to keep the goose egg. In the end, she would earn her fourth shutout of the season, with all 24 Freeze shots denied.
With an impressive record of 14-5, the Pemberton 12UA’s look to this weekend, when they will compete in the 12UA International tournament in Fargo. Weekend matchups include Prior Lake, Grand Forks and Mandan.
