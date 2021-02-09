The Otter Pee Wee B1 hockey team returned to the ice for three District 15 matchups the weekend of Jan. 22.
First on the list for the Otters was an away game against the Alexandria Cardinals’ B1 White team. In a match plagued by penalties, the visitors just couldn’t find their stride against the Cards. Scoring the lone Otter goal in the matchup was Drew Johnson. Otter goalies Rowan Cheshire and Ben Koch combined for 31 saves.
On Saturday, Jan. 23, the B1s hosted Brainerd at the community arena. Right off the bat, it was apparent that the Warriors came to fight, with an early 2-0 lead after one period. Brainerd would go on to score four more in the second before Johnson again cleared the zero for Fergus Falls. Otter goalies Koch and Cheshire combined for 48 total saves against a very dangerous Brainerd squad.
In the weekend finale on Sunday, Fergus Falls took on the visiting Moorhead B1 Orange team. After falling behind early in the prior two matches, it was the Otters’ turn to fire first, when Noah Picchiarini scored on a feed from Brant Scheuerman and Riley Anderson. Moorhead tied things up to close the first period, but the Otters pulled back in front before the end of the second. Scoring the go-ahead goal for Fergus Falls was Sawyer Somrock, with the assist from Nolan Wedll. After nearly 15 minutes of scoreless hockey, Picchiarini earned goal No. 2 of the day, assisted by Jared Kennedy and Simon McGovern. The Spuds fought their way to one last goal in the final minute of the game, but the Otters earned the home win with a final score of 3-2.
The Otter Pee Wee B1 team is sponsored by Pemberton Law, and consists of Ben Koch, Riley Anderson, Noah Picchiarini, Sawyer Somrock, Alec Reidhammer, Hunter Welle, Drew Johnson, Simon McGovern, Jared Kennedy, Rowan Cheshire, Nolan Wedll, Andrayus Lopez & Brant Scheuerman. Coaches are Nathan Kuhn and Ben Wedll.
