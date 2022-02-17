The Fergus Falls Pemberton Law Otters 12UA Hockey team played a home and away game the weekend of Feb. 12-13, scoring a total of 21 goals in another pair of big wins.
First, the Otters hosted East Grand Forks at the community arena on Feb. 12, rolling to an 11-0 victory. Aubree Nelson started the scoring early for Fergus, with an unassisted goal two minutes into the first period. Then, Lydia Johnson earned a solo score of her own. Closing out the first period, Nelson again found the back of the net, this time assisted by Averie Tonneson.
The Otters would go on to score eight more goals in the second and third periods, tying their highest total of the season. Scoring goals for the home team were Johnson with five, Nelson and Tonneson with two apiece, Maggie Greenagel, Ella Dirkman, Maddie Brimhall and Evelyn Wedll all chipped in with one each. Tonneson and Greenagel led in assists with three each.
Fergus Falls placed an impressive 63 shots on goal, while Otters goalie Mia Olson earned her sixth shutout of the season.
Taking to the road on Feb. 13, the Pemberton girls traveled to the Herb Brooks Hockey Arena in Saint Cloud to face the Riverblades. They would come away with a 10-1 win.
Despite taking a little longer to break the ice, with 10 scoreless minutes of hockey, the Otters again broke open the scoring. First, Tonneson converted from Brimhall. Less than one minute later, they traded places for a Brimhall-to-Tonneson biscuit.
Brimhall went on to earn the natural hat trick with two more goals scored to open the second period. From there, the floodgates opened, with six more goals scored in the second period alone.
In the third, only the Riverblades would add to the scoreboard, for a final of 10-1. Goal scorers for this game were Brimhall with four, Tonneson had two and Nelson, Wedll, Brinly Shol and Payton Wolden all had one.
Next on the docket for the Pemberton Law Otters is the District 15 Tournament at home on Feb. 19. Fergus Falls, Alexandria, Moorhead and Brainerd-Little Falls will vie for a chance to advance to the regional tournament in late February.
