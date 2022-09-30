The Fergus Falls Otters football team welcomed the Perham Yellowjackets to Otter Stadium for the Homecoming 2022 football game, on Sept. 30. Both sides showed up, but it was Perham who had the ball last and got a game winning field goal as time expired, winning 22-20.
Fergus took the opening kickoff and moved it across midfield. Braydon Nelson looked to go deep to Levi King down the sideline but the ball was picked off. Perham would respond with a touchdown drive as Blaiz Schmidt connected with Alex Ohm for a 74 yard TD. The point after was good and Perham led 7-0.
Both sides traded punts before the Otters engineered a score driving early in the second quarter.
Griffin Babolian scored from three yards out on fourth down, the two-point conversion was no good and with just under eight minutes left in the half, it was 7-6, Yellowjackets. It was the fourth rushing touchdown of the season for Babolian.
After Perham was forced to punt, the Otters had another promising drive. Ultimately a pass to the end zone on a fourth and goal was incomplete giving Perham the ball back with under two minutes left in the half.
It initially appeared that the visitors were going to melt the clock away, but Perham got a couple of big plays and moved down inside the 10 yard line. Hudson Hackel would score from two yards out, the point after was blocked making it 13-6. It was an 89 yard drive for the Yellowjackets, who would lead at the break.
Perham opened up the second half with a 66 yard touchdown run by Braylon Rach, who broke a couple of tackles before finding daylight. The two-point conversion was no good and it was 19-6 early in the third.
The Otters answered with a touchdown drive, capped off by a two yard plunge by King, who came in at quarterback for the series. It was an 80 yard drive that featured a 21-yard by King. The two point conversion was good and it was then 19-14, Perham, with 3:24 to play in the third quarter.
Fergus was able to force a punt on the next Perham possession. They would methodically move down the field and get their first lead of the game, as Eli Draeger scored from seven yards out. While the two pointer was no good, the Otters went ahead 20-19, early in the fourth.
With 6:08 left, Perham took over and was able to convert a third down play out to midfield. On the next play, Kellen Stenstrom picked off a pass and returned it to the Perham 33 yard line.
Fergus was unable to pick up a first down and gave the ball back to the Yellowjackets, with 1:49 left in regulation.
Perham was able to convert multiple fourth downs on the ensuing drive and got the ball to the Otters 20 yard line, electing to try for a game winning field goal. Hackel stepped up and delivered the game winning 37 yard boot.
“I thought we played way harder (than recent weeks), but it stings to lose like that,” said Otters coach Steve Olson. “We have gotten healthier this last week and we are getting closer to 100 percent, but one thing we need to eliminate is the silly penalties.”
Babolian finished with 28 carries for 180 yards and the touchdown. Nelson had six carries and 31 yards, Draeger with 3 carries for 29 and one, while King had nine carries for 73 and one. Fergus finished with 330 yards of total offense.
“We got better with tackling in the second half, you play a little bit deeper there in the end and we have a few chances to make a play, but couldn’t,” stated Olson. “The message after the game was that there is a lot to be proud of, there is a lot that has improved from the last couple of weeks.”
The Otters fell to 1-4 on the season and will travel to Roseau, on Oct. 7.