Tip toe

Otters Griffin Babolian tip toes down the sideline, during the match up with Perham, on Sept. 30. Babolian would finish with a big game, but the visitors had the last say. 

 Carl Hauser/Daily Journal

The Fergus Falls Otters football team welcomed the Perham Yellowjackets to Otter Stadium for the Homecoming 2022 football game, on Sept. 30. Both sides showed up, but it was Perham who had the ball last and got a game winning field goal as time expired, winning 22-20.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?