PERHAM —With six seconds remaining, Katie Jonson tossed up a 3-pointer to give the hosting Perham Yellowjackets a 66-63 win over the preseason No. 1 (Class AA) Fergus Falls Otters Friday at the Hive.
A close contest began in the first half with the two teams trading baskets. The Yellowjackets struggled with turnovers as they gave away the ball 11 times in the first half. The Otters would take the advantage into the break as they led 23-20.
In the second half, Perham found its offensive spark as the Yellowjackets would score 46 points and take the lead in the waning minutes. Fergus Falls tied the game 63-63 late, but Johnson’s shot would put the game on ice.
““I think the nerves showed early but the Otters had an offensive explosion in the second half scoring 40 points,” Otters assistant coach Josh Steer said. “Perham shot the lights out tonight whether it was on defense or shooting they were on fire.”
Ellie Colbeck led the Otters in scoring with 22 points, while teammates Ainsley Hansen (13) and Paige Pearson (10) were both in double figures.
The Yellowjackets would make 13 3-pointers, nine in the second half, while the Otters made six in the game.
The Otters look to get in the win column as they travel to take on the Sartell- St. Stephen Sabres at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
