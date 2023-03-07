Perham ends Otter girls season

In second round action of the Section 8AA girls basketball playoffs, on Mar. 4, the Perham Yellowjackets used a late first half surge to defeat the Fergus Falls Otters 77-52.
The first 13 minutes of the game was a tight battle between the two sides, who were meeting for the third time of the season. With a 30-28 lead, Perham ended the half on a 13-2 run and led 43-30 at half.
They then came out and quickly bubbled their lead to 20 points and the Otters were never able to recover. The Yellowjackets largest advantage was at 28 points.
“We had a game plan going in and felt like we executed that plan well, at least for the first 13 minutes,” stated Otters coach Josh Steer. “They hit a big three and took off from there .. That was the turning point. We got tired and started having too many turnovers.”
Jenna Carlson and Brynn Sternberg led the Otters with nine points each. Hattie Fullhart and Julia Hajicek both provided eight points. Karley Braeger and Cyntreya Lockett each finished the game with five points each.
“Our program benefited from the leadership and work ethic that our seniors provided,” said Steer “All things must come to an end. But Carlson, Braeger and Lockett will be missed.”
Willow Thiel led Perham with 21 points in the game and Cora Grismer came off the bench and provided 18.
The Otters ended their season with a 7-20 mark.
Perham will now play in the section quarterfinals against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, in Detroit Lakes, on Mar. 7.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone