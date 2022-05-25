The Perham Yellowjackets baseball team got off to a comfortable start on Tuesday at home, as they scored the first five runs, on their way to a 10-4 victory over the Fergus Falls Otters.
A sacrifice fly by Carston Fronning got the Otters on the board, in the fifth inning. Three more runs would come across in the sixth, highlighted by a two-run double off the bat of Carter Thielke.
Perham had three two-run home runs in the contest and out hit the Otters, 9-5.
Cole Zierden started on the mound, getting in three innings of work. He allowed four runs on four hits and a walk. Fronning worked two innings, giving up four runs on three hits and two walks, while Ethan Gronwold pitched the final inning, allowing two runs on two hits with two walks and a strikeout.
Thielke went 2-4 with two doubles and two RBIs. Andrew Johnson was 2-3 with a run scored and Zierden scored twice.
The Otters will have their final home game of the regular season, hosting Thief River Falls on May 26 and then wrapping up the regular season overall on May 27, at Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton.
Fergus Falls 0 0 0 0 1 3 0
Perham 2 0 2 1 3 2 x
FERGUS FALLS: Carter Thielke 2-4, 2 RBI, K; Carston Fronning 0-3, RBI; Isaac Johnson 0-2, 2 BB; Colin Becker 0-3, K; Leighton Buckmeier 0-0; Ben Swanson 0-3, 2 K; Andrew Johnson 2-3, R, BB; Owen Krueger 0-4; Ethan Gronwold 0-3, R, 2 K; Cole Zierden 1-2, 2 R.
