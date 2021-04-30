The Pheasant Conference closed out the 2021 basketball season in April awarding all-conference awards to area boys and girls’teams.
West Central Area, who shared the conference’s title with Hancock, had four members make the all-conference team. Seniors Grant Beuckens, Tate Chrisenson, Brady Reeve and junior Ryder Staples received the honor, while head coach Kraig Hunter was named Coach of the Year.
Hillcrest’s Micah Foss and Sam Brumfeld were named to the all-conference team.
For the girls’ team, West Central Area’s Lexi Bright was named MVP of the conference and was joined by teammate Brynn Fernholz on the all-conference team. Teammates Elizabeth Rustan and Claire Stark were given honorable mention.
For Hillcrest, Mackenzie Foss was named to the all-conference team, while Madison Foss was given honorable mention.
