The Pheasant Conference has announced their end of the season awards for both boys and girls basketball. For the girls, Hancock won the team title, with an 11-1 conference record. They also captured the Class A title this past weekend. Tony Thielke, Hancock’s coach, was named conference coach of the year. West Central Area (WCA) Knights Lexi Bright was MVP.
Those that were all-conference (AC) included Hancock, Carlee Hanson, Kaitlyn and Karleigh Rohloff, Misti Zempel and Kaitlyn Staples. Honorable mention (HM) was Tori Pahl. WCA, Bright, Claire Stark, Macy Grosz, with HM going to Addison Staples and Mya Foslien.
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross had a trio of AC players, Brylie Schultz, Julia Schmidt and Ellissa Rinke. Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley’s lone representative was Jessica Moberg. For Brandon-Evansville, Olivia Otto was AC and Kylee Dingwall was HM. Lastly, the Comets of Hillcrest had Madi Ballweg as AC and both Madi Foss and Ruby Peterson were HM.
Matt Thompson, of Hancock, was named the boys MVP, with WCA’s Kraig Hunter getting the nod as coach of the year. Hunter’s Knights won the conference with an 11-2 record.
Thompson was joined by teammate Hudson Versteeg as AC selections. Jackson Koehl and Luke Joos were HM, for Hancock. WCA’s Cole Anderson, Ryder Staples and Cam Anderson made AC, Jacob Strunk was HM. Wheaton/Herman-Norcross had two players that were nominated for AC, Dylan Bainbridge and Clint Determan. For Brandon-Evansville, they had Tyler Bitzan, Titus Fuller and Dezmond White all make AC.
Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley was represented by Cole Gilsdorf as AC and Charles Kleindl HM. Ortonville’s Owen Longnecker received AC honors and teammate Hunter Merritt was HM. Lastly, the Hillcrest boys had Sam Brumfield and Justin Perterson as AC and Noah Brumfield as HM.
