The Pheasant Conference announced its boys’ and girls’ basketball all-conference teams for 2019-20 recently.

For the boys, West Central Area’s Jack Van Kempen received conference MVP. Teammates Gage Staples, Grant Beuckens and Jacob Bright were also named to the team. Tate Christenson received honorable mention for the Knights.

West Central Area head coach Kraig Hunter was named the conference’s Coach of the Year.

The Hillcrest Comets saw two members named to the team in Thomas Zwiers and Micah Foss. Ev Gould was given honorable mention.

West Central Area’s Lexi Bright was named MVP, while teammates Brynn Fernholz and Hailey Bennett were named to the team with Elizabeth Rustan receiving honorable mention.

Hillcrest saw junior guard Mackenzie Foss named to the team.

