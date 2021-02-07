The Pelican Rapids girls’ basketball team suffered its first loss of the season as the visiting Crookston Pirates 49-34 Saturday.
Greta Tollefson was the lone Viking in double figures with 12 points.
The Vikings will look to get back to their winning ways as they host Barnesville at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
