The Hillcrest boys’ soccer team could not get its offense in motion as the visiting Crookston Pirates laid claim to a 3-0 victory Tuesday.

“The best part of the game tonight was that it was home, and we did not have to travel home on a bus afterward,” Comets assistant coach Nathan Jensen said.

The Pirates would score twice in the first half and add an insurance goal with 10 minutes left in the game.

In JV action, the Comets tied with the Pirates 2-2, with Drew Fischer scoring on a penalty kick and Soren Floden on a blast from 35 yards out.

The Comets (0-6) will travel to take on Pelican Rapids Saturday.

