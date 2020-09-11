CROOKSTON — The Hillcrest boys’ soccer team went on the road Thursday against the Crookston Pirates. The Pirates took advantage of a young Comets team as they claimed a 3-0 victory.

The Pirates recorded the first goal two minutes into the contest. The Comets defense would limit the damage and go into the break down 1-0.

In the second half, the host would notch two more goals to seal the victory. The Comets had a few good opportunities to score during the game but could not capitalize.

“This is great experience for the younger players and will pay dividends in the future,” Comets head coach Rod Jensen said. “It will be fun to see how we improve throughout the season and measure our performance improvement in each contest.”

According to Jensen, there are several new faces to the team. Freshman striker/midfielder, Abram Ness, has the most varsity experience on our team this year.  The team has three senior football players starting, captains Zeke Ihrke and Trey Carls, along with Ben Christenson.  Doulton Royce, also new to the game, is also a senior learning the game.

The Comets (0-2) will be looking for their first win as they travel to take on East Grand Forks at 4 p.m. Monday.

 

 

