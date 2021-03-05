CROOKSTON — The Fergus Falls girls’ hockey team struggled to get shots on net as the hosting Crookston Pirates claimed a 2-1 overtime victory Thursday.
The Pirates got on the board as Addie Fee slipped in a goal at 14:27 into the first period.
In the second period, the Otters tied the game as Rylynn Krein knocked in a goal off passes from Marilyn Karsnia and Piper Andrews.
The two teams skated through the third period without much action as the Otters placed nine shots on goal and the Pirates had eight.
Just 12 seconds into the extra session, Crookston’s Nora Peterson lit the lamp to give the hosting team the win.
“We didn’t execute or come ready to play against a hungry team,” Otters head coach Tim Lill said. “We aren’t good enough to do that. Hopefully thats an eye opener to how important preparation is.”
The Otters will look to rebound as they travel to take on the Moorhead Spuds at 6 p.m. Saturday.
