Pitchers dual goes the way of the Canes

Taking on the Breckenridge Bucks, on Jun. 4, the Fergus Falls Hurricanes amateur baseball team won a hard fought 2-1 victory, at Legion Field.
Carter Thielke opened up the home half of the first with a single and came around to score on a single by Darin Stanislawski.
Breck rescinded with their lone run in the top of the second.
The game remained knotted until the bottom of the seventh.
With one out, Owen Krueger worked a walk and then scored on a ringing double to left center field by Brandon Brown.
Both starting pitchers went the distance. For Fergus, Stanislawski scattered four hits over the nine innings, with two walks and 18 Ks. Mitch Porter went eight strong for the Bucks. He allowed four hits, four walks and also picked up 11 strikeouts.
Thielke was 1-2 with a stolen base and was on base three times.
“Classic pitchers duel with both guys throwing complete games, Darin finished strong with seven of the last nine outs coming via strikeout,” stated Fergus coach Dave Johnson. “Canes got the clutch hit with Brandon Brown's first Canes hit being the game winner! Canes improved to 5-0 with the hard fought win.”
Breck Bucks 010 000 000 1
Fergus Canes 100 000 10x 2
FF: Darin Stanislawski and Tosten Mann.
B: Mitch Porter and Jared Aamold, Tommy Hiedeman (6th).
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone