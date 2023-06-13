Post 30 begins season at Wahpeton tournament

The Fergus Falls American Legion Post 30 baseball team opened up their summer season with four games at the Wahpeton tournament, Jun. 9-11. They went 1-3 in those four games.
Wahpeton Post 20 10 Fergus Falls 1
Wahpeton struck for one run in the first inning via a lead off double and one Post 30 error. Post 30 would answer back with their lone run in the top of the third inning. Logan Larson walked with two outs, Ben Swanson walked after Larson putting runners on first and second. An errant pick off attempt at first would score Larson.
Wahpeton Post 20 would go on to score four runs in the third and five runs in the fourth to finish the scoring.
Larson, Will Gronwold and Brandon Brown combined for the pitching.
Leading hitters were Larson 1-2, R, SB, and Brock Scheurman 1-2.
“Post 30 is very thankful for being sponsored by the Fergus Falls American Legion,” said coach Trevor Larson. “Post 30 provides transportation via the Post 30 bus purchased last year.”
Fergus Falls 3 Detroit Lakes Post 15 2
The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fourth when Post 30 struck from two runs. Colin Becker walked to lead off. After a fly out, Schuerman doubled to right field to put runners on second and third. Carston Fronning had a great at bat battling back from 0-2 to work the count to 2-2 and smack a single up the middle for the two run lead.
Detroit Lakes battled back in the fifth scoring two runs on three hits and one walk. With the game tied at 2-2 in the bottom of the sixth, Schuerman again doubled to deep right field. Fronning laid down a great bunt for a hit with the throw to first going wide to score Schuerman, the game winning run.
Detroit Lakes threatened in the top of the seventh with the lead off batter reaching. Fronning slammed the door, ending the game with three consecutive curveballs to strike out the DL batter and end the game.
Riston Albert started on the mound and pitched very well going four and two thirds innings. He allowed two runs on five hits, with three walks and eight strikeouts. Fronning went two and a third innings, giving up a hit, two walks and one K.
Leading hitters for Post 30 were Fronning 3-3 with an RBI, Schuerman 2-3, a double and two runs, Brown 1-2 and Evan Lindgren 1-3.
“Very proud of the boys' effort, we had great energy all game long and were playing for each other,” said Larson. “It’s always nice to see your efforts rewarded with a hard fought win!”
East Grand Forks 7 Fergus Falls 1
EGF would jump out to a 4-0 lead in the top half of the second inning courtesy of three hits, one walk and one Post 30 error.
Post 30 would score their lone run in the bottom of the fifth inning to make it 4-1. Fronning led off with a single, Gronwold followed up with a walk and after consecutive strikeouts, Larson stroked a single to left, scoring Fronning from second.
Sammy Holmes Jr. started on the mound and did a fantastic job, pitching seven innings of six hit ball. He allowed five earned runs, just one walk and also picked up five strikeouts.
Leading hitters for Post 30 were Larson 1-3, Schuerman 1-3, Owen Krueger 1-3, Fronning 1-3 and Brown 1-3.
“The coaching staff was super impressed with Sammy on the mound,” stated Larson. “Being able to throw a complete game and keep us in the game until the end was huge! He competed his tail off and threw a ton of strikes.”
LaMoure, N.D. 10 Fergus Falls 2
LaMoure took control of the game early, scoring seven runs in the bottom of the first via four hits, two hit by pitches and three errors.
Post 30 scored their two runs in the top half of the fifth with Holmes Jr. providing the highlight with an RBI triple.
Ben Swanson, Evan Lindgren and Owen Krueger did the pitching.
Leading hitters were Larson 1-2, with a walk and RBI. Lindgren 1-1 and Holmes Jr 1-1, with the aforementioned triple and RBI.
“Overall, I am happy with how the boys competed over the weekend. For about half the team this was their first exposure to the senior Legion level,” said Larson. “Regardless of the score the guys kept their heads up and their effort was always there. I am pleased with the progress we made. We need to continue to work on hitting with runners in scoring position.”
Post 30 starts off district play with Bemidji coming to Legion Field on Jun. 14, for games at 4 and 6 p.m. Post 30 then hits the road again with a trip to Moorhead on Jun. 15 for two games.