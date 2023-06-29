Post 30 bounces back for split with Brainerd

In a district doubleheader, on Jun. 28, the Fergus Falls American Legion Post 30 baseball team lost to Brainerd in the first game, but bounced back for a win in the second.
Brainerd 11 Fergus Falls 5
Brainerd would jump ahead early scoring six runs in the top of the first inning, the first three men would reach via a walk, then followed up with three consecutive hits and one error. Post 30 answered back with two runs in the bottom of the first to make it 6-2. Brainerd would score two runs in the second and three in the fourth inning to push the score to 11-5. Post 30 would threaten in the late innings but couldn’t find the big hit to tighten the game.
Riston Albert started on the mound and had a tough go of it, 0IP, 5R,5ER, 3BB, 3H. Sammy Holmes Jr came in relief and did a great job of throwing strikes (6IP, 5R, 3ER, 6H, 1BB, 3K), Brandon Brown threw a scoreless 7th inning.
Leading hitters were Evan Lindgren 2-4, Ethan Gronwold 2-4, Owen Krueger 1-3, RBI and Ben Swanson 1-4, RBI.
“We had a very poor first inning that really set the tone for the game,” observed Post 30 coach Trevor Larson. “You can’t give teams free passes and fall behind constantly in the counts. Credit the boys for battling back and trying to claw back into the game.”
Fergus Falls 7 Brainerd 4
Lindgren would get on via a hit by pitch, steal second and come home for the first run by a clutch two out RBI single by Swanson. The game would remain 1-0 until the bottom of the fifth inning when Post 30 pushed across five runs to expand their lead to 6-0. Lindgren would single with one out, Gronwold would follow with a single, consecutive HBP to Krueger and Swanson would score one run and load the bases for Brock Scheurman who would single sharply to score two runners.
Brainerd threatened in the seventh, scoring three times.
Gronwold started on the mound and was one out away from a complete game (6.2IP, 4R, 3ER,4H,1BB,4K) and the win. Krueger came in for the save with two outs in the seventh.
Leading hitters for Post 30 were Lindgren 2-3, 2B,3R and Gronwold 3-4, 2RBI.
“Game two was all about Gronwold on the mound. He was in control from the get go and was up in counts all night long keeping hitters off balance,” said Larson. Gronwold has progressed so much over the last year and is someone we look to on the mound. We had lots of good at bats throughout both games, our defense played much better in game two.”
Post 30 continues district play on Jun. 29 in Detroit Lakes before the 4th of July break. Post 30 is coached by Trevor Larson, Tosten Mann and Brock Kotschevar. Fergus Falls Legion Post 30 very graciously sponsor's the team and all their needs.
