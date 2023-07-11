Post 30 captures consolation championship in Casselton

Partaking in the 2023 Casselton Baseball Tournament, Jul. 7-9, in Casselton, N.D., the Fergus Falls American Legion Post 30 team went 2-1 and picked up the consolation championship.
Devils Lake 2 Fergus Falls 1
Devils Lake would open the scoring in the top of the second inning via a solo home run. Devils Lake would add an insurance run in the fourth to make it 2-0 off of one walk and two singles.
Post 30 would get on the board in the bottom of the fourth inning. After two out to start the inning, Colin Becker would double to deep left field, Leighton Buckmeier would battle on his at bat ending it with a sharp single to center field to score Becker. Post 30 would threaten in the seventh inning with Brock Scheurman singling sharply to center field, but couldn’t find a way to get him around.
Isaac Ellison started on the mound and threw the ball very well in a complete game effort (7IP, 7H, 2R, 2ER, 2BB, 8K).
Leading hitters were Scheurman 1-2, Becker 1-1, R, BB and Buckmeier 1-2, RBI.
“Ellison continues to pitch great and give us a good chance to win ball games. He had good life on his fastball and was sharp all night working ahead in counts,” observed Fergus coach Trevor Larson. “He has a great attitude on the mound wanting to finish what he started! Offensively we had some poor at bats early in the game. We also had some bad luck … Ben Swanson continues to smash baseballs but somehow they seem to be right at fielders.”
Fergus Falls 4 Moorhead 2
Moorhead started the game hot with the first three batters reaching base off singles and an outfield fielding error to make it 2-0. Carston Fronning settled in, striking out the next two batters, and inducing a ground ball to get out of the inning. Post 30 would threaten in the bottom of the first inning, loading the bases with two down but not being able to push across any runs.
The game would remain 2-0 into the bottom of the fourth inning when Post 30 played small ball to get the momentum and game back in their favor. Evan Lindgren led off with an infield single, Logan Larson placed a bunt down the third baseline perfectly for a hit, and Swanson singled to center to load the bases with nobody out. Ethan Gronwold hit a sacrifice fly to center field to score Lindgren from third. Owen Krueger followed with an infield single and Scheurman walked to load the bases again. A wild pitch allowed Swanson to score and give Post 30 a 3-2 lead. Becker laid down a great bunt down the third baseline for a hit and to score a run to make it 4-2 in favor of Fergus Falls.
Moorhead would threaten in the top of the seventh but Fronning did a great job of slamming the door and not letting them get the big hit to bring the game closer.
Fronning threw the ball very well in a complete game victory (7IP, 4H, 2R, 2ER, 1BB, 4K).
Leading hitters were Logan 2-3, 2B, R. Lindgren 2-4, R, SB. Kreuger, Swanson and Becker all had a hit a piece.
“We received great pitching again. Fronning did a good job of settling down after the first inning and kept the hitters off balance with a nice mix of his fastball and breaking pitches,” said Trevor. “Our defense booted a few balls, but Fronning picked up his defense and provided them more opportunities to make plays. Offensively, we were better once we started playing small ball. The boys had some great bunts which led to our big inning.”
Fergus Falls 10 Casselton 7
Casselton jumped out to a 4-1 lead after three innings, scoring three runs in the third inning via two hits, one hit batter and one walk. Post 30 loaded the bases in the first and third innings with two outs, but couldn’t find the big hit to bring the game closer.
The game would remain 4-1 until the top of the sixth inning when Fergus Falls would erupt for 9 runs to take a 10-4 lead. Scheurman led off with a hit by pitch, Becker walked and Fronning singled to center field to load the bases with nobody out. Buckmeier singled to center and Lindgren singled to left to bring the score to 4-3 and the bases were still loaded. Back to back walks by Swanson and Gronwold pushed the score to 5-4. Krueger came up big with a double down the left field line to score two. Scheurman doubled to deep center field to score Gronwold and Krueger. Fronning capped the inning with an RBI triple to right field to bring the score to 10-4.
Casselton would push one run across in the sixth and two in the seventh innings to finish the scoring.
Logan (3IP, 3H, 4R, 3ER, 3BB, 2K), Riston Albert (3IP, 2H, 1R, 0ER, 1BB, 5K) and Krueger (1IP, 4H, 2R, 2ER, 1K) all pitched for Post 30. Albert picked up the win in relief of Larson and Krueger getting the save.
Leading hitters for Post 30 were Fronning 3-3, RBI, BB, Scheurman 2-3, 2B, 2RBI and Owen Krueger 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI.
“Very happy with how we finished the tournament. Our at bats kept getting better each game as the tournament went on with everyone in the lineups making contributions,” stated Trevor. “Albert came in relief of Logan and did a fantastic job of throwing strikes and giving our offense a chance to claw back into the ball game. Our defense had a couple of errors but also made a couple of highlight plays with Lindgren making a diving catch at shortstop and getting up to double off the runner at second base. Will Gronwold has stepped up and played a great left field for us. He made a leaping catch in left to end the game.”
Post 30 returns to action on Jul. 11 versus Wadena and on Jul. 12 against Alexandria.