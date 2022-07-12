On the road this past weekend at the Clark, S.D. tournament, the Fergus Falls American Legion Post 30 baseball team picked up a pair of wins on their way to a third place finish.
On July 8, it was a 6-2 win over LaMoure, N.D. Fergus got on the board first, scoring a run in the bottom of the second, with Ethan Gronwold driving in Carston Fronning.
Post 30 would add single runs in the 4th and 5th innings. Colin Becker led off the fourth with a double and would score on a single by Johnson. Bo Bring would lead off the fifth with a walk and would come around to score after stealing second base, advancing to third on a bunt and scoring on a wild pitch.
LaMoure would score both their runs in the top half of the sixth inning off of a walk, a single and one Fergus error. Post 30 would add three insurance runs in the bottom half of the sixth via three hits and two walks .
Carter Thielke started on the mound and threw his best game of the season in a complete game. He allowed two hits and two runs, a walk and 13 strikeouts.
Leading hitters for Post 30 were Fronning 2-2, with a double and an RBI, Johnson 2-2 with an RBI and Ethan Gronwold 2-3, and two RBIs.
“It was a great way to start the tournament off on the right foot. Thielke threw his best game of his legion career, striking out 13 and always being in control of his pitches and also his emotions,” mentioned Post 30 coach Trevor Larson. “He worked ahead of hitters and his location was spot on today. Our team fed off Thielke today and played with great confidence and energy. Our bats weren’t great but we had some timely hits to spark the offense.”
Milbank 12 Post 30 4
On July 9, Post 30 would take on Milbank, S.D.
Milbank would score three runs in each of the first three innings, while Fergus Falls would score two in the third. Post 30 would load the bases in the fourth, but couldn’t find the big hit to bring the game closer.
Owen Krueger and Colin Becker did the pitching for Fergus, Krueger working the first three innings and Becker finishing on the mound.
Evan Lindgren went 2-2 at the plate and Krueger 2-3.
“Milbank put the ball in play and found holes and ran the bases well. We didn’t do enough offensively to answer back and make it a close game,” said coach Larson. “We need to bring more energy and create our own luck.”
Post 30 9 Wessington 0
Fergus Falls wrapped up the tournament, taking on Wessington Springs, S.D., in the third place game.
Fronning started on the mound and threw the ball well. He went five innings of scoreless ball, giving up three hits and one walk, with a pair of Ks.
Post 30 would score three runs in both the bottom of the first and second innings to take a 6-0. That was more than enough for an efficient Fronning. He worked ahead early and often and let his defense make plays behind him. Bring made a nice diving play in left field and the infield turned in several tough plays.
Ben Swanson went 2-3 with a pair of runs scored and Leighton Buckmeier picked up a hit.
“Our energy level was much better after a down day the previous game before,” noted Larson. “Fronning works quick and that keeps you on your toes defensively, he doesn’t walk many hitters and will always give you a good chance of working deep into ball games.”
“I want to thank the Legion for allowing our team the opportunity to stay over and play in a fun tournament like this. The time together spent with teammates and friends on overnight trips is priceless.”
Post 30 finishes up regular season play this coming week with road trips to Wadena and Alexandria on July 13 and 14.