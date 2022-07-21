Beginning district tournament play, the Fergus Falls American Legion Post 30 baseball team lost to Alexandria, 12-2, in Moorhead on July 20.
Post 30 scored both of their runs in the first inning. Isaac Johnson led off with a single, advancing to second on an error and scoring on a sharp single to center by Carter Thielke. A bases loaded double play ball scored the second run of the inning.
Alex scored three in their half of the first inning via two Post 30 errors and two hits. They would then break the game open with nine runs in the second inning off of two walks and three Fergus errors.
Fergus had scoring chances in both the third and fifth innings, but could not produce the big hit.
Thielke started on the mound, pitching into the second inning. Owen Krueger came on in relief and finished on the hill.
Krueger was 1-2 at the plate, as was Ethan Gronwold, Thielke collected a pair of hits.
“Thielke threw the ball much better than his stat line would indicate. Alexandria is a good team and when you give them extra outs each inning the mountain becomes much taller to climb,” stated Post 30 coach Trevor Larson. “Unfortunately our defense was not very good. Too many balls fell that needed to be caught, if we want to have any chance at battling back we need to clean things up defensively and help out our pitchers.”
Post 30 plays in an elimination game on July 21, against East Grand Forks.
