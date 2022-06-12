Fergus Falls American Legion Post 30 baseball squad opened up their season on June 10, in the Wahpeton tournament playing two games in pool play. Game one saw Post 30 defeat Billings, Mont. 12-11 and then grabbing another victory, 9-1, against Big Stone City, S.D.
Billings jumped out to a 2-0 lead after their top half of the first. Post 30 would answer back with two of their own. Between innings two through five there were three lead changes as both teams struggled to get off the field defensively. Billings took a 11-10 lead into the bottom half of the sixth. Post 30 would tie it in the sixth and had an opportunity to win the game in the seventh. Isaac Johnson led off the bottom of the inning with a sharp single to right to start the rally. Andrew Johnson followed suit with a sharp single to left to put runners on first and second. After a strikeout and a walk to load the bases, Ethan Gronwold hit a walk off single to right field to win the game 12-11.
Ben Swanson started on the bump and went the first four innings. He gave up eight runs on ten hits, with one walk and four strikeouts. Evan Lindgren pitched an inning and a third, allowing three runs on one hit and two walks. Riston Albert finished the game, not allowing a run or a hit, but walking three and picking up five Ks.
Carter Thielke was 2-3 with two RBIs and Gronwold went 3-4, with the game winning RBI.
In game two, Colin Becker got the start on the mound and pitched five solid innings.
“We knew with two more games this weekend that we needed a good start from Becker after going through a few pitchers in game one,” mentioned Post 30 coach Trevor Larson. “Becker stepped up big time with his complete game. He was in control from the get go, throwing strike one and staying ahead of hitters. Our defense played well in game two, turning in some nice plays on top of the routine ones. Today was not perfect but we learned our lesson in a game we won instead of lost ! Give our guys credit we played with energy and resilience all day long.”
Will Gronwold went 2-3 with two RBIs and Andrew was 1-2 with a double and two RBIs to lead the offense for Post 30 in game two. This set the stage for a match up with the host team.
“I also want to take the time to thank our Post 30 American Legion in town who go above and beyond sponsoring our team,” said Larson. “It is always a privilege to represent the great people from our legion and also all Veterans. We thank them for their continued support.
Post 30 is coached by Tosten Mann, Brock Kotschevar and Larson