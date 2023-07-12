Post 30 outlasts Wadena

Fergus Falls Post 30 returned to action hosting Wadena Post 171, Tuesday evening for one 9 inning game. Fergus Falls prevailed in a slug fest 15-11.
Wadena Post 171 came out swinging, doubling to deep center on the first pitch of the game. Wadena would score two runs on three hits in the top half of the first inning. Fergus Falls would answer in their bottom half scoring four runs on four hits to take a 4-2 lead. Evan Lindgren led off with an infield single, Logan Larson tripled to deep center to score Lindgren after he stole second base. Ben Swanson singled sharply to center to tie the game at 2-2. Owen Krueger walked to load the bases, Brock Scheurman hit a sacrifice fly to right field to score Swanson . Colin Becker singled to right field to score Krueger to make it 4-2 after the first.
Wadena scored three runs in the top of the second inning via four hits and two walks, making the score 5-4. Post 30 would score three runs in the bottom of the third inning to take a 7-5 lead they would never relinquish. Krueger doubled to left to lead off, a Becker bunt for a hit would put runners at first and third with one out. Leighton Buckmeier singled to left to tie the game at 5-5. Riston Albert had a big double to left field to score Becker and Buckmeier to make it 7-5.
Post 30 would cushion their lead by scoring five runs in the fifth inning via five hits and two walks all with two outs. Swanson and Scheurman both had big doubles to right field to score two runs a piece. Buckmeier capped the inning with an RBI single to center field to make it 13-5.
Post 30 would score two runs in the sixth to make it 15-6. Wadena would not go quietly as they scored one run in the sixth and seventh innings and three in the eighth to bring the game closer.
Becker started on the mound and picked up the victory (5IP, 6H, 6R, 6ER, 4BB, 4K). Sammy Holmes (2IP, 6H, 4R, 4ER, 2BB) and Lindgren (2IP, 2H, 1R, 0ER) came in relief of Becker.
Leading hitters for Post 30 were Logan 4-5, 3B, 3RBI, BB, Krueger 2-3, 2B, 3R, 3BB, Scheurman 2-4, 2-2B, 4RBI, Swanson 2-6, 2B, 3RBI, Becker 3-5, RBI, Buckmeier 2-4, 2RBI, and Lindgren 2-5, 2SB.
“What a great night at the ballpark! The weather turned out to be beautiful after light rain off and on earlier in the game. Very happy with how the boys played,” said Fergus coach Trevor Larson. “We had several great plays in the field to save runs. Krueger showed off his speed with a great running catch in the first inning and also a diving catch in the third inning to save runs. Will Gronwold continues to play a stellar left field making several tough plays today, and Swanson was great at first today, making several nice plays look rather easy. Offensively I enjoyed the boys' approaches, we hit the pitches we wanted to and had an aggressive mindset from the get go. We had seven players have two or more hits which is outstanding and shows our depth. It feels good to be playing our best baseball of the season as the post season approaches next week!”
Side note: Becker started on the mound and played every position, ending the game catching in the 9th inning!