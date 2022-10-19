Making their way to the Section 8A boys soccer title game, the Fergus Falls Otters were unable to overcome a strong Saint Cloud Cathedral Crusaders side, in a 2-0 loss, on Oct. 18.
Cathedral controlled much of the first half, but never had a decent chance in the first 40.
“Our defense stood strong though and goalie Jaydon Manteufel stopped everything that came his way. With about 10 minutes left in the half the Otters applied some pressure on Cathedrals defense but we went into the half tied 0-0,” said Otters coach Joel Heikes.
Fergus picked up things on the offensive end in the second half, but still the two teams battled with no goal.
With about 10 minutes to go in the game Shane Zierden took the ball deep into the left corner and passed it right into the box past the goalie but just out of the reach of Reno Schierer missing a golden opportunity to take the lead by less than an inch.
Moments later, the Crusaders got the break they needed, as forward Joe Troborg found some space inside the 18 and was able to beat Manteufel.
Fergus pushed the issues in the final minutes but could not answer. Cathedral would score a final goal in the waning moments of the game.
“The Otters played an outstanding game, playing it the right way. Offense and defense worked together very well and I am very proud of their accomplishments,” said Heikes. “Cathedral is a very good team and it was either team's game right up until the final seconds.”
It was a 7-10-1 final record for the Fergus boys, advancing to the section final game for the first time since 2004.
