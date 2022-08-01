OTC team

The Ottertail Central 15U baseball team poses with the Minnesota state flag, during the Midwest Regional Babe Ruth Tournament in Rapid City. The team represented the area and state well throughout the four days of pool play.

 Submitted

The deep run in the postseason came to a close on July 31, for the Ottertail Central 15U baseball team at the Midwest Regional Babe Ruth Tournament in Rapid City. After picking up an opening round win, OTC fell 10-9 to the Fargo 61’s on July 29. They rebounded with a 7-3 win against the Rapid City Sliders, on July 30, before dropping a heartbreaker 11-9 to Chaffee, Mo.



