The Underwood Rockets football team sputtered to open the season against the visiting Pelican Rapids 42-0 in a game marred in mud and rain.
In the first quarter, the matchup played out pretty even despite the weather being a big factor in both teams being able to execute their offenses before the Vikings pulled away around the nine-minute mark when Peyton Blakeway scored on an 11-yard touchdown. Pelican Rapids was unable to convert and took the lead 6-0. In the second quarter, the Vikings would find their footing putting up 28 more points to go into the half up 34-0. After the break Pelican Rapids would end scoring for both teams in the third tacking on eight more points on a Carter Johnson 85-yard run followed by a two-point conversion run by Carter Johnson for the 42-0 final.
"Obviously this wasn't at all how we wanted this game to go for us, we never got anything going offensively and we will have to fix that really quick. Even with the score how it was, I can say that our defense did a lot of good things, our offense just put us in bad spots all game long,” said Rockets head coach Ryan Hendrickson. “Outside of Pelican scoring three quick touchdowns at the end of the second half, our defense made some good adjustments which will help in the long run. Pelican is a really athletic squad, they will have a great season yet again this year, we can not define our season off this just yet. We have resilient men on our football team, we will come back stronger."
The Rockets will now hit the road to take on Roseau Thursday at 6 p.m.
