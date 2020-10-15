THIEF RIVER FALLS — In a low scoring affair, the visiting Fergus Falls football team outgained the Thief River Falls Prowlers but did not outscore their hosts as the Otters fell 7-6 Thursday.
The Prowlers got on the board first as Blake Biermaier picked off a Fergus Falls pass and went 80 yards for a touchdown. The point after was good putting Thief River Falls up 7-0.
The Otters would not respond until the second quarter as Abel Aho caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Dominic Aguilar. Fergus Falls did not convert a two-point conversion attempt, putting the Otters down by one before halftime.
In the second half, offensive struggles continued for both teams as they played to a scoreless third. In the fourth quarter, the Otters had chances to take the lead especially on their final drive as they were knocking on the door before a holding call back them up. Fergus Falls turned the ball over on downs, but played strong defense to force Thief River Falls to punt with under a minute to play. After a bad snap, the punt left the kicker’s foot but the Otters would be called for a 15-yard roughing the kicker penalty, taking away the opportunity and giving the ball back to the Prowlers to run out the clock and get the win.
“We got to be more assignment sound,” Otters head coach Steve Olson said after the game. “They came out in a completely different defense then we scouted and we were unable to adjust. We will have to go back to basics to get ready for Detroit Lakes.”
Landon Thacker led the rushing attack for the Otters with 67 yards on 15 carries, while Aho would finish the game with 39 yards and a touchdown receiving.
The Otters outgained the Prowlers 251 yard to 44 yards with Fergus Falls not giving up an offensive score on defense.
The Otters will look to get back on track as they travel to take on the Detroit Lakes Lakers at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23.
