THIEF RIVER FALLS — The Fergus Falls baseball team saw a game against the Thief River Falls Prowlers slip away Thursday as the host picked up a 10-4 victory.

The Prowlers got a lead early, but the Otters would respond with two runs in the fifth inning to cut the lead to 6-2. Thief River Falls would plate four more runs in the sixth. Fergus Falls attempted a comeback with two runs in the top of the seventh but the rally fell short.

Ian Stumbo led the Otters at the plate as he drove in two runs, while teammate Cole Zierden was the only other player with an RBI.

Carter Thielke took the loss as he went four innings, struck out two and allowed four earned runs on five hits.

