THIEF RIVER FALLS — The Fergus Falls baseball team saw a game against the Thief River Falls Prowlers slip away Thursday as the host picked up a 10-4 victory.
The Prowlers got a lead early, but the Otters would respond with two runs in the fifth inning to cut the lead to 6-2. Thief River Falls would plate four more runs in the sixth. Fergus Falls attempted a comeback with two runs in the top of the seventh but the rally fell short.
Ian Stumbo led the Otters at the plate as he drove in two runs, while teammate Cole Zierden was the only other player with an RBI.
Carter Thielke took the loss as he went four innings, struck out two and allowed four earned runs on five hits.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.